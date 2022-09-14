Becky G Reflects on Her ‘Really Badass’ Trilingual Collab With BTS’ J-Hope on ‘Chicken Noodle Soup’

Becky G looked back on what it was like to work with BTS’ J-Hope in a new interview with Teen Vogue released on Wednesday (Sept. 14).

“We were one of the first to do Korean, Spanish, and English. It’s really badass,” she said of the pair’s 2019 collaboration “Chicken Noodle Soup.” “I’m so happy that it happened the way it did. To this day, it’s one of those, ‘I see you, you see me, and even though we may not necessarily have the deepest conversations, we get it’ [relationships].”

The trilingual bop, which sparked a viral dance craze with its funky choreography, earned Becky G and the K-pop idol a top 10 hit on the Digital Song Sales chart and also peaked at No. 81 on the Billboard Hot 100 — making J-Hope the first member of BTS to chart on the tally as a solo artist outside the group.

During her interview, the pop star also spoke up about sometimes carrying the mantle of representation as a Latin artist, saying, “I’ve been the Latina face for a lot of brands and not everyone looks like me. Not everyone identifies with their Latinx culture the same way I do. And so, I’d love to create a space where if you are a part of the Latinx community, you feel represented and you feel seen… Latinidad is different for everyone.”

Recently, Becky G earned her first solo No. 1 on the Latin Airplay chart with her latest single “Baile Con Mi Ex,” while J-Hope served as the first South Korean headliner in Lollapalooza history. During his magnetic set in support of his debut solo album Jack in the Box, the K-pop rapper even brought Becky out to perform “Chicken Noodle Soup” live for the first time.

Revisit Becky G and J-Hope’s “Chicken Noodle Soup” video below.