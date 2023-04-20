Beck Teams up With Gorillaz For Mellow Late-Night Performance: Watch

When Gorillaz swung into the picture in 2001, music writers had a tough time finding the right descriptive. A “cartoon band,” a “virtual” act? Or a side project for Blur’s Damon Albarn and Tank Girl artist Jamie Hewlett?

All of these are true, though none are entirely accurate. Gorillaz is very much a living, breathing band, with songs, longevity and plenty of ideas.

Consider Cracker Island, their star-studded eighth LP which dropped earlier this year. It went in at No. 1 on the Official U.K. Albums Chart, the act’s second leader and seventh top 10 appearance overall. On the Billboard 200, Cracker Island blasted in at No. 3, for their fifth top 10.

On Wednesday night’s edition (April 19) of Jimmy Kimmel Live, the lads stopped by for a performance of “Possession Island,” a mellow, dreamy album closer, fleshed out with a brass section.

Those cartoon characters 2-D, Murdoc Niccals, Noodle, and Russel Hobbs were kept very much in the background for this job. Instead, featured artist Beck took his spot at front of stage. “We’re all in his together, ‘till the end,” he sings with Albarn, sat at the piano.

Gorillaz were monkeying around at Coachella 2023 last weekend, where they played a set stuffed with classics, including “Feel Good Inc.” and “Clint Eastwood,” and fresh cuts from Cracker Island. They’re back at it again this weekend in the California desert.

