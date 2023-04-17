Bebe Rexha Calls Out TikTok Over Weight-Related Search Suggestion: ‘It Just Sucks’

Bebe Rexha is calling out TikTok for highlighting a suggested search questioning her weight.

“Seeing that search bar is so upsetting,” the pop star tweeted above a screenshot from the social app showing “bebe rexha weight” written into the related search history. “I’m not mad cause it’s true. I did gain weight. But it just sucks. Thank you to all the people who love me no matter what.”

The 2023 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards performer had already gotten support from fans in the very screenshot she posted, with one writing, “I [love] her for being so unique and real, she loves herself inside and outside and we can see it” with a heart-hands emoji. Another simply added, “Beautiful she is” to the hundreds of comments on TikTok.

Other Twitter users called out TikTok’s interface for suggesting the search terms in the first place. “Someone at @tiktokus’s policies team need change what comes up on the related search bar, right now! This is toxic and terrible!” wrote popular YouTuber Kandee Johnson. “@TikTokSupport you need to do better. Care about the people on your platform and not making it toxic like this.”

Meanwhile, Rexha’s self-titled third album BEBE is due April 28 via Warner Records, preceded by the Billboard Hot 100 top 10 David Guetta collab “I’m Good (Blue)” and the follow-ups “Heart Wants What It Wants” and “Call on Me.”

Check out Rexha’s tweet about TikTok below.