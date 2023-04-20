Bebe Rexha ‘Got So High’ With Snoop Dogg While Filming Their ‘Satellite’ Video

Bebe Rexha and Snoop Dogg collaborated on the new track “Satellite,” which arrived Thursday (April 20) and sees the artists singing about smoking weed and getting sent to an alternate universe. So to keep it as true to life as possible, Rexha revealed she and Snoop smoked on set of the song’s music video.

“Working with Snoop is a dream,” Rexha told People in a new interview, published on 4/20. The collaboration came to be after she sent the track to Snoop via Instagram; she received a prompt response the next day. “He called me at 7 the next morning with a big blunt in his hand being like, ‘Yo, check your email. You have an email.'”

As for how their smoke session came about, Rexha recalled, “He’s like, ‘You have to try my Death Row Joints,’ and I was like, ‘Right now, on the video set? I’m going to look high in the video.’ He said, ‘Just try it,’ and I was like, ‘OK.’ I took a hit of it, and I got so high with Snoop Dogg. But who could say they got high with Snoop Dogg? That’s like a lifetime thing.”

The “I’m Good (Blue)” singer and “Gin and Juice” rapper’s smoke session made it to her Instagram account, much to the dismay of her father, who had some less-than-thrilled words for her. “My dad called me and was like, ‘What are you doing? Why are you smoking on the Internet? Are you crazy?'” she said. “I was like, ‘Dad, it’s Snoop Dogg. If you smoke with anybody, it has to be Snoop Dogg.'”

Listen to “Satellite” in the video above, and check out Rexha and Snoop’s smoke session in the video below.