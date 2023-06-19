Bebe Rexha Shares Face Injury Photo After Being Struck by Phone at New York Concert

Bebe Rexha is giving fans an update on her condition after being struck by a phone while performing in New York City.

The pop star was rushed to the hospital on Sunday night (June 18) after a flying cell phone from the audience hit her in the face during a concert at The Rooftop at Pier 17. Videos circulating on social media show Rexha falling to her knees after being pelted by the device as stagehands rush to her assistance.

“Im good,” the singer-songwriter captioned two photos on Instagram of brutal injury, which shows a cut just above her eye.

The New York Police Department responded to the scene and arrested 27-year-old Nicolas Malvagna, charging him with a felony because the phone was used as a weapon, according to TMZ.

Rexha is scheduled to visit the Fillmore in Philadelphia on Tuesday (June 20) as part of her Best F’n Night of My Life Tour. The U.S. trek wraps July 1 with a two-night stand at Los Angeles’ Wiltern.

Rexha’s self-titled third album, BEBE, arrived earlier this year through Warner Records. The new set was preceded by her David Guetta collab “I’m Good (Blue),” which peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart last September, and follow-ups “Heart Wants What It Wants” and “Call on Me.”

See Rexha’s post about her face injury on Instagram below.