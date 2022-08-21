Bebe Rexha Joins ITZY’s Yeji & Ryujin for Surprise ‘Break My Heart Myself’ Performance at KCON 2022

Bebe Rexha made her KCON debut on Saturday (Aug. 20), joining ITZY members Yeji and Ryujin for a special performance of her 2021 song “Break My Heart Myself.”

The exciting team-up took went down during the opening concert of America’s biggest K-pop festival, which is taking place this year at the Los Angeles Convention Center and Crypto.com Arena. Dressed in all black, Rexha strutted onto the stage during ITZY’s set and performed the ultra-personal track alongside Yeji and Ryujin, drawing thunderous applause from the packed crowd.

“I love you, ITZY!” Rexha shouted to the audience while embracing her collaborators.

In early June, ITZY’s Yeji and Ryujin unleashed a mesmerizing dance performance to “Break My Heart Myself,” the opening cut from Rexha’s 2021 album, Better Mistakes, that details managing her mental health and experiences with bipolar disorder. The cover quickly caught the attention of Rexha, and a remix of the track featuring a new verse from Yeji and Ryujin was released in late July.

After the KCON 2022 concert on Saturday, ITZY and Rexha both shared backstage photos from the event. “Great honor to perform ‘Break My Heart Myself’ together with super lovely Bebe in KCON!” ITZY tweeted. “It was an unforgettable moment.” Rexha also celebrated the team-up, sharing a snapshot of herself cozying up with the K-pop stars. “Before the show with my girls,” she captioned her tweet.

The three-day event, which launched Aug. 19, brings together all aspects of K-culture with full days’ worth of panels, workshops, activities and more, with the final two nights capped off by the concert. This year also marks the festival’s 10-year anniversary.

KCON 2022 continues on Sunday with performances by P1Harmony, WJSN, NCT DREAM, THE BOYZ, LOONA, TO1, STAYC and NMIXX.

Watch Rexha and ITZY’s Yeji and Ryujin perform “Break My Heart Myself” at KCON 2022 here.