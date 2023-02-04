Bebe Rexha Talks ‘I’m Good (Blue),’ Beyoncé, Grammy Nomination & More

Bebe Rexha recently sat down with Billboard‘s Rania Aniftos to celebrate her third Grammy nomination. This year, the superstar is up for best dance/electronic recording for her David Guetta collaboration, “I’m Good (Blue).”

“In the same category as Beyoncé, that’s incredible,” Rexha gushed, noting that Queen Bey is also nominated for her Renaissance hit, “Break My Soul.” “I was thinking the other day, I was like, ‘I wonder if she read through the nominees and she saw my name.’ Maybe Beyoncé knows my name.”

Rexha’s nomination is particularly special, as her Guetta collaboration was made back in 2017, but wasn’t released until 2022, when a clip of the track began blowing up on TikTok. “I was in London,” the singer shared of making the song nearly six years ago. “I think I saw that David was in London through Instagram or I was texting him. He was like, ‘I’m in the studio, come through.’ We went to the studio and he played me this remix track of [Eiffel 65’s ‘Blue’]. We didn’t think anything of it. We weren’t trying to be serious, like we had to write this insane song. We were just having a good time.”

She continued, “Finally, it started going viral on TikTok and I texted him and I was like, ‘We have to put this out.’ There was no thought process into it. Sometimes you don’t always need to overthink things. You just go with the flow.”

Rexha was previously nominated in 2019 for best new artist and country duo/group performance for her Florida Georgia Line collaboration, “Meant to Be.” On her ability to seamlessly genre blend, the star noted that she likes “to try different things” over the course of her 13-year career. “Imagine if you ate pizza — I mean, pizza is amazing. But if you had it every day for the rest of your life, you get really bored of it,” she explained. “If you had it every day for the rest of your life, you get bored of it. You want to try pasta or tacos. So, for me, I don’t want to be stuck in one category.”

Watch Billboard‘s full interview with Bebe Rexha above.