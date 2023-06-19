×
Demi Lovato, John Stamos & More Show Support for Bebe Rexha After She Was Hit in the Face With a Phone on Stage

The pop star was rushed to the hospital Sunday night after she was struck by a cell phone on stage.

Bebe Rexha
Bebe Rexha arrives at the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 5, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Michael Buckner for Variety

Celebrities and friends are uniting in support for Bebe Rexha in the comments section of her latest Instagram post, a closeup of a painful-looking face injury.

The singer-songwriter suffered the injury when someone hurled a cell phone at her on stage this weekend. Rexha was rushed to the hospital Sunday night (June 18) from New York City’s The Rooftop at Pier 17. Videos circulating across social media show Rexha falling to her knees after being hit by the device.

“Im good,” Rexha, recovering from her injury, captioned two selfies on Instagram of her injury on Monday (June 19). Actors and singers including Demi Lovato, John Stamos and more were quick to leave kind words for Rexha upon seeing the photos and hearing the news.

“Love you girly.. I’m so sorry this happened to you,” Lovato commented, along with a sad face emoji.

“This is 100 percent f—ed up! I hope you’re okay BeBe xo,” Stamos said.

“Literally wtf nobody should be throwing s— that makes me so upset. We love you @beberexha glad you are ‘ok,'” Hayley Kiyoko added in a comment.

“Dude what the f—?!? I’m so sorry babe,” wrote Lauren Jauregui. “So f—ed up.”

Leona Lewis wrote, “Sending love,” and actor Lukas Gage also expressed the same message.

The New York Police Department responded to the scene and arrested 27-year-old Nicolas Malvagna, charging him with a felony because the phone was used as a weapon, according to reports.

