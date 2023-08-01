Bebe Rexha Confirms Break Up With Keyan Safyari During London Concert

Bebe Rexha is going through a break up. The “I’m Good (Blue)” singer revealed during her July 28 London concert that she and her boyfriend of three years, Keyan Safyari, have ended their relationship.

Rexha confirmed the split before performing her track “Atmosphere.” Before launching into the song, she told the crowd, “Now I just went through a breakup so I might get a little emotional, so you need to help me here.”

Last month, Rexha shared a text message, likely from Safyari, to her Instagram that stated she had gained weight in recent months.

“Hey. I never said you weren’t beautiful and I never said I didn’t love you. In fact I said how beautiful you are and how much I loved you,” the text read. “But I always said I would be honest with you and your face was changing so I told you it was.”

“That was the conversation we were having and you asked…” he continued. “Because I care, would you rather I lied to you? You gained 35 pounds obviously you gained weight and your face changes? Should I just pretend it didn’t happen and that it’s ok?”

The message concluded with Safyari saying, “You know I always found you to be beautiful and loved you no matter what” and asking Rexha if she needed any clarity regarding his comments.

Rexha is currently on her Best F*n Night of My Life Tour. Taking place in Europe, the singer will be hitting up the Netherlands, Sweden and Lithuania now through Aug. 5.