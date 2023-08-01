×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

Bebe Rexha Confirms Break Up With Keyan Safyari During London Concert

The pair started dating in 2020.

Bebe Rexha
Bebe Rexha performs onstage during the 2023 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards at Microsoft Theater on March 04, 2023 in Los Angeles. Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Nickelodeon

Bebe Rexha is going through a break up. The “I’m Good (Blue)” singer revealed during her July 28 London concert that she and her boyfriend of three years, Keyan Safyari, have ended their relationship.

Explore

Explore

Bebe Rexha

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

Rexha confirmed the split before performing her track “Atmosphere.” Before launching into the song, she told the crowd, “Now I just went through a breakup so I might get a little emotional, so you need to help me here.” 

Related

Emily Ratajkowski

Emily Ratajkowski Calls Herself a 'Misogynist' Because She 'Didn't F--- With Taylor Swift'

Last month, Rexha shared a text message, likely from Safyari, to her Instagram that stated she had gained weight in recent months.

“Hey. I never said you weren’t beautiful and I never said I didn’t love you. In fact I said how beautiful you are and how much I loved you,” the text read. “But I always said I would be honest with you and your face was changing so I told you it was.”

“That was the conversation we were having and you asked…” he continued. “Because I care, would you rather I lied to you? You gained 35 pounds obviously you gained weight and your face changes? Should I just pretend it didn’t happen and that it’s ok?”

The message concluded with Safyari saying, “You know I always found you to be beautiful and loved you no matter what” and asking Rexha if she needed any clarity regarding his comments.

Rexha is currently on her Best F*n Night of My Life Tour. Taking place in Europe, the singer will be hitting up the Netherlands, Sweden and Lithuania now through Aug. 5.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad