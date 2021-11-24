Billboard Buys: The Beats Studio Earbuds From Kanye’s ‘Donda’ Campaign Are On Sale for $99

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Kanye West had the Internet buzzing over the summer when he debuted a new track from his album, DONDA, as part of a new commercial for Beats by Dre. The campaign featured track star Sha’Carri Richardson sporting the new Beats Studio Buds, which are an Apple AirPods killer thanks to their increased battery life and custom acoustic platform.

Explore Explore Kanye West See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Now, the Beats Studio Buds are on sale for just $99 on Verizon.com — $50 off their regular price and a whopping $120 off the current price of AirPods on Amazon.

Shop: Beats Studio Buds True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earphones $99.95

The new Beats spot was scored and edited by Kanye, and shows off the company’s latest wireless earbuds, which boast a sleek, ergonomic design available in a pristine white, black or red colorway.

The true wireless earbuds feature Beats’ powerful audio technology, which delivers big bass and well-balanced mids and highs. What that means: loud, detailed sound that picks up more nuances of the track you’re listening to, whether it’s rap, hip-hop, rock, pop or jazz.

Like the AirPods Pro, the Beats Studio Buds offer Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) technology, to help tune out distracting outside noise. But the Beats Studio Buds beat the AirPods when it comes to battery life — you get up to eight hours on a single charge here. In a rush? Just five minutes of charging gets you up to one hour of playtime.

Beats’ industry-leading Class 1 Bluetooth makes for easy pairing with your phone, with extended range and fewer dropouts. The earbuds are IPX4-rated to be sweat and water-resistant too, making them great for a workout or run.

This Black Friday deal gets you the Beats Studio Buds True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earphones, a charging case, eartips with three size options, a USB-C to USB-C charging cable, an instruction manual and a warranty card. Regularly $149.95, get the Kanye-approve Beats Studio Buds for just $99.99 on Verizon here.

Billboard is picking a weekly deal to share with our readers. Check billboard.com each week for our Billboard Buys product.