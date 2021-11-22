Billboard Buys: Beats Offering New Bluetooth Headphones for Whopping $180 Off

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Beats by Dre is no stranger to the audio game, having been making top-rated headphones, earbuds and speakers for almost 15 years. Now, one of the company’s newest products is getting a mark down online as part of Target’s 2021 Black Friday sale.

The Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones came out last June, and are one of the best-reviewed headphones online, with up to 22 hours of playtime, big, booming sound, and the latest Bluetooth technology, which means better connectivity and fewer drops.

Regularly, $349.95, Target’s Beats by Dre deal has the headphones on sale for just $169 — a whopping $180 off. This is the cheapest price we’re seeing online and the first time these brand new Beats headphones have been under $200. The Beats Studio3 headphones are on sale for $169 in select colors, though all the colors in the line are discounted.

Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones $169.99

Studio3 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones features what the company calls “pure adaptive noise canceling” (pure ANC), which works to actively block out external noises like traffic, birds and conversation. Get a quieter, more immersive listening experience when you turn the ANC feature on.

Music-wise, Beats has always been known for dynamic, wide-ranging sound, and these Studio3 headphones deliver, with a well-balanced mix of highs and mids, and full, pulsating bass. Beats says the headphones are equipped with real-time audio calibration, which constantly works to adjust the track so it’s at its most pristine quality.

A single charge gets up to 22 hours of playtime. A quick 10-minute charge gets you up to three hours of play. The totally wireless headphones are great for commuting, for the office, or for travel. With noise-cancelling, they’re great when you want to put on some music and tune out your roommates or family members too.

This set includes the Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones, a carrying case, 3.5mm RemoteTalk cable, Universal USB charging cable, quick start guide, and warranty card.

Get the Target Beats deal here to pick up the Beats Studio3 headphones for just $169. Prices were active as of this writing, but like most Beats by Dre deals, this sale could end at any time, so we recommend adding to cart now.

