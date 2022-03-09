Beatport Livestream Will Feature 20 Hours of Electronic Music to Benefit Ukraine

After launching nearly two years ago, as the pandemic was beginning its crippling effect on the live-event industry, Beatport’s livestream fundraiser ReConnect is returning for another worthy cause.

A 20-hour electronic music livestream benefiting Ukraine will begin this Sunday (March 13) at 10 p.m. PT (that’s 1 a.m. ET and 7 a.m. CET.) The stream will feature performances from Chris Liebing, Nicole Moudaber, Joris Voorn, Victor Calderone, Julia Govor, Ukrainian producer Daria Kolosova and more. See the complete lineup below.

All funds raised through this event will go to Choose Love’s Ukraine Crisis Appeal, which support projects that are providing aid and services to those still in and those fleeing Ukraine. Such services include emergency medical care, food, shelter, clothes, legal support, support for the LGBTQIA+ community and mental health support.

The broadcast will be composed of both real world events — happening in New York, Sydney, Lisbon and Berlin — along with solo artists performing streams from locations around the world, including The Netherlands, Brazil and Bali. The livestream will be available to view via Twitch, Facebook and YouTube, and viewers will be able to make donations via each platform.

This ReConnect event is being produced by Beatport in partnership with Pioneer DJ and Audius. Native Instrument, Serato, Denon, Numark, Rane and Akai have also donated dozens of music products that will be given away to viewers during the stream.

“Over the course of the past few weeks, we’ve seen the world unite in support of Ukraine and the ongoing crisis faced by its citizens,” Beatport CEO Robb McDaniels says in a statement. “Beatport stands with Ukraine, and wants to do our part in helping the country by hosting another ReConnect event directly benefiting Choose Love Ukraine, a fantastic charity helping citizens safely flee the country.”