‘Beastie Boys Square’ Is Finally Approved by New York City Council

To all the Beastie Boys fans, it’s time to shake your rump! On Thursday (July 14), the New York City Council officially voted to rename a square on the Lower East Side of Manhattan in honor of the pioneering hip-hop group.

The site — on the corner of Rivington Street and Ludlow Street — will be known as “Beastie Boys Square,” marking the location where the “No Sleep Till Brooklyn” rappers shot the cover of their 1989 sophomore album Paul’s Boutique. Named after a fictional clothing store, the album featured singles “Hey Ladies” and “Shadrach” and, while it only peaked at No. 14 on the Billboard 200, is often considered the trio’s breakthrough album.

“As many of us know, once the Beastie Boys hit the scene, it really changed the hip-hop game,” said council member Christopher Marte in a statement to NYC’s Pix11 about the vote. He also noted this has been an ongoing effort for about nine years. “I see it as a celebration. A celebration for the Lower East Side, a celebration for hip-hop and especially a celebration for our community who has been organizing for a really long time to make this happen.”

Next, the proposed bill to rename the square will head to Mayor Eric Adams’ desk to be signed and approved.

Back in 2020, the group got their own documentary, Beastie Boys Story, helmed by none other than Spike Jonze. The film — which was also co-written by surviving members Michael Diamond and Adam Horovitz — earned several nominations, including a nod for best music film at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards, but was ultimately looked over by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences at the 2021 Oscars.