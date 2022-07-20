Who Should Play Opposite H.E.R. in ‘Beauty & the Beast?’ Vote!

ABC announced on Wednesday (July 20) that H.E.R will be taking on the role of Disney princess Belle in the network’s upcoming Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration special.

The celebratory, Hamish Hamilton-directed production will blend animation and live-action, featuring musical performances that ABC says will pay homage to the beloved film. The special is set to be taped before a live studio audience, and airs Thursday, Dec. 15, at 8 p.m. ET; it will be available on Disney+ the next day.

“I can’t believe I get to be part of the Beauty and the Beast legacy. The world will see a Black and Filipino Belle!” the five-time Grammy winner said in a statement. “I have always wanted to be a Disney princess, and I get to work with two wonderful directors — Hamish Hamilton, and my favorite, Jon M. Chu. It is very surreal and I couldn’t be more grateful.”

While H.E.R. is lined up to take on the funny girl, that Belle, the other characters have yet to be announced, which is making us at Billboard dream up who we’d like to see play the Beast.

