Beabadoobee Says Taylor Swift Dedicating a Song to Her During Eras Tour Felt ‘Like I Was on Shrooms’

Beabadoobee is currently living out her “Wildest Dreams” while supporting Taylor Swift during the superstar’s Eras Tour across the United States. For Beabadoobee’s first day supporting on the tour — March 25 at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium — Swift dedicated “Our Song” to her, which the 22-year-old opened up about in an interview with People published Friday (April 7).

During the show, Swift told her crowd before launching into the third single from her self-titled debut that she had read an interview with her opening act. Said the star, “I figured for her first show with us, I’d play that specific song that she said she wanted to hear.”

Beabadoobee excitedly recalled that the experience “didn’t feel real” to her. “Imagine someone that you’ve listened to growing up and almost shaped your childhood being like, ‘This is for young Bea.’ And I’m like, well, f–k my life. I’m going to die,” she said. “It’s like all the problems have just been solved in that [moment].”

“She’s just so awesome. And the fact that she took the time to say that and to watch an interview, and to sing it and even just introducing me,” the “Talk” singer, whose real name is Beatrice Kristi Laus, continued. “It’s just mental that someone I’m a massive fan of appreciates my music as much. It was a trip. It was a massive trip. It was like I was on shrooms or something.”

As for how Bea is handling the pressure of opening stadium shows, she revealed that keeping her nerves under control is a tough task — especially considering that Swift is counting on her. “It’s actually pretty terrifying out there. Hope I get used to it. But I think it’s just when I’m on that stage, I not only think about like, ‘Oh, I’m going to play to all these people and that’s so terrifying as it is,'” she shard. “It’s more like, ‘Oh my God, I’m doing this for Taylor Swift because Taylor Swift wants me up here and she loves me and I love her.’ So it’s just a lot to take in when you’re up there.”

In addition to performing with Swift, Beabadoobee is doing a series of solo concerts and festival dates throughout the spring and summer after wrapping up The Eras Tour run on April 29.