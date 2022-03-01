Terms and Conditions for Billboard Women in Music World of Women NFTs

Please see blow for the full terms and conditions regarding the purchase of a Billboard Women in Music World of Women NFTs:

We are delighted to provide the referenced NFT to you (the “Digital Collectible”). We urge you to keep this Digital Collectible in a secure location and not share any public or private keys or passwords associated with the Digital Collectible with third parties. Failure to secure these keys and passwords may lead to loss of the Digital Collectible.

By accepting this Digital Collectible, you acknowledge and agree that the Digital Collectible is a bearer instrument and that you bear the risk of loss which shall transfer to you immediately upon your accessing the Digital Collectible. Billboard Media LLC, its subsidiaries and affiliates, and their officers, directors, employees, and agents (collectively, “Billboard”), and West Realm Shires Services Inc., a Delaware company doing business as FTX.US (“Platform”) cannot provide replacement keys or passwords, and make no representations or warranties about the Digital Collectible, including without limitation its value now or in the future, or any authority or ability to access, transfer or sell the Digital Collectible. Billboard and Platform disclaim all liability arising from or relating to the Digital Collectible.

By accepting the Digital Collectible, on your own behalf and on behalf of your successors, heirs and assigns, you hereby waive any and all rights, claims or causes of action of any kind or nature, whether now known or hereafter developed, against Billboard and Platform arising from or relating to the Digital Collectible. Without limitation, you are solely responsible for all taxes arising from or relating to your possession, ownership, transfer, or sale thereof. You acknowledge that the bearer of the Digital Collectible owns only the Digital Collectible (and in no event the copyright or other intellectual property or intellectual property rights therein). You further acknowledge and agree that Billboard retains any and all intellectual property and moral rights therein including without limitation the right to perform, copy, reproduce, or create derivative works from the Digital Collectible (and any content or other assets therein) at any time for any purpose in its sole discretion.

Any purchase of a Digital Collectible does not confer any right to participate in secondary market royalties with respect to the underlying media; such rights belong with Billboard (or its licensors).

Notwithstanding the foregoing, Billboard grants the current owner of the Digital Collectible, and only the current owner, a royalty-free license to use, copy, display and perform Digital Collectible solely during the period when you own the Digital Collectible and solely for the following purposes: (a) for your own personal, non-commercial viewing; (b) as part of a marketplace that permits the purchase and sale of your Digital Collectible, provided that the marketplace cryptographically verifies each Digital Collectible owner’s rights to display the works associated with the Digital Collectibles to ensure that only the actual recorded owners can display the works (including each Work) and offer the Digital Collectibles for sale; or (c) as part of a third-party Digital Collectible museum or gallery website or application that permits the inclusion, involvement, or participation of your Digital Collectible, provided that the website or application cryptographically verifies each Digital Collectible owner’s rights to display or perform the works associated with the Digital Collectibles, to ensure that only the actual recorded owner can display the works (including each Work), and provided that the works are no longer visible once the owner of the Digital Collectible, leaves the website or application. Without limiting any of the foregoing, you have no license or rights to make any commercial use of the Digital Collectible, or any Work embodied in any Digital Collectible unless you have a separate written contract with Billboard that expressly permits such additional commercial use.

Additionally, you agree that you may not, nor permit any third party, to do or attempt to do any of the foregoing without Billboard’s express prior written consent in each case: (i) modify, distort, mutilate, or perform any other modification to the Work which would be prejudicial to Billboard’s honor or reputation or the honor or reputation of any artist whose image in embodied in the Work; (ii) use the Work to advertise, market, or sell any third party product or service; (iii) use the Work in connection with images, videos, or other forms of media that depict hatred, intolerance, violence, cruelty, or anything else that could reasonably be found to constitute hate speech or otherwise infringe upon the rights of others; (iv) incorporate the Work in movies, videos, video games, or any other forms of media for a commercial purpose, except to the limited extent that such use is expressly permitted by these Terms or solely for your personal, non-commercial use; (v) sell, distribute for commercial gain, or otherwise commercialize merchandise that includes, contains, or consists of the Work; (vi) attempt to trademark, copyright, or otherwise acquire additional intellectual property rights in or to the Work; (vii) attempt to Mint, tokenize, or create an additional cryptographic token representing the same Work, whether on or off of the Platform; (viii) falsify, misrepresent, or conceal the authorship of the Work or the Digital Collectible; or (ix) otherwise utilize the Work for the your or any third party’s commercial benefit.

You acknowledge and agree that subsequent transfers of the Digital Collectible may be subject to fees, including but not limited to a Royalty Fee of ten percent (10%) of the resale price. You agree that Platform may automatically deduct this fee from the sale price.

ALL SALES ARE FINAL AND NON-REFUNDABLE TO THE FULLEST EXTENT ALLOWED BY LAW. YOU ACKNOWLEDGE THAT NEITHER BILLBOARD NOR PLATFORM IS REQUIRED TO PROVIDE A REFUND FOR ANY REASON.