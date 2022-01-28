Barry Manilow Says Rumors About Removing His Music From Spotify ‘Didn’t Start With Me’

Barry Manilow performs onstage during the "Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives" Premiere Concert during the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival at Radio City Music Hall on April 19, 2017 in New York City.

Days after Spotify announced on that it is granting Neil Young’s wish and removing the singer-songwriter’s music from the platform, an online rumor began to spread that Barry Manilow will be following suit.

However, as of Friday (Jan. 28), the 78-year-old star’s music is still on Spotify, and he took to Twitter to address the situation. “I recently heard a rumor about me and Spotify,” he tweeted. “I don’t know where it started, but it didn’t start with me or anyone who represents me.”

The decision to remove Young’s music came two days after the musician published an open letter, first reported by Rolling Stone, in which he requested that his catalog be pulled from the streaming service, due to the spread of vaccine misinformation on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast. “They can have Rogan or Young. Not both,” Young wrote in the letter.

Young’s request was honored and Spotify removed the singer-songwriter’s catalog from the platform. He then wrote two more letters after the announcement. “Losing 60% of worldwide streaming income by leaving SPOTIFY is a very big deal, a costly move, but worth it for our integrity and beliefs,” he wrote. “Misinformation about COVID is over the line.”

In support of the “Heart of Gold” singer, his fans started a boycott against Spotify, tweeting that they are canceling their subscriptions with the hashtags #SpotifyDeleted and #CancelSpotify, both of which were trending on Twitter. “Manilow” was also trending amid rumors that the fellow star would be removing his songs as well.