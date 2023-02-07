Barbra Streisand’s Memoir ‘My Name Is Barbra’ Finally Has a Release Date

Ever wanted to read a detailed, autobiographical account of how a star such as Barbra Streisand is born? If so, the following news definitely won’t rain on your parade. The 80-year-old chart-topping singer and actress announced Tuesday (Feb. 7) that her highly anticipated memoir, titled My Name Is Barbra, is finally coming to bookstores near you on Nov. 7.

The news arrived via a simple, elegant announcement on the Broadway star’s Instagram, along with a glamorous black and white photo of a younger Babs that may or may not be the book’s cover. “Barbra’s memoir ‘My Name Is Barbra’ coming November 7th,” the announcement reads.

My Name Is Barbra will be published by Penguin Random House and is already available for $45 preorder on the publishing company’s website, where a “coming soon” sign is displayed in place of the book’s cover. “Barbra Streisand is by any account a living legend, a woman who in a career spanning six decades has excelled in every area of entertainment,” reads Penguin’s description of the book.

“In My Name Is Barbra, she tells her own story about her life and extraordinary career, from growing up in Brooklyn to her first star-making appearances in New York nightclubs to her breakout performance in Funny Girl (musical and film) to the long string of successes in every medium in the years that followed.”

“The book is, like Barbra herself, frank, funny, opinionated, and charming,” adds the description, noting that Streisand will recount her early career struggles, film work and the recording processes behind her extensive discography. She’ll also divulge details about her friendships with VIPs such as Marlon Brando and Madeleine Albright, along with the “fulfillment she’s found in her marriage to James Brolin.”

Streisand, who’s also author of My Passion for Design, has been teasing fans with the possibility of a memoir for years. The project eventually started to materialize back in 2015, when it was first announced that she would publish a memoir, originally slated to arrive in 2017. It wasn’t finished in time, however, something the performer opened up about in a 2018 interview with The New Yorker.

“Four years in. They wanted the book in two years,” she told to the publication. “I find it hard to look back. You know, I have to look myself up … I find that it’s hard to look at yourself. I don’t mean hard as in negative. I mean, it feels egotistic to look at something about yourself … The only reason I said I’ll do the book now is because I couldn’t get movies that I wanted to make made.”

See the announcement for Barbra Streisand’s memoir, My Name Is Barbra, below: