Barbra Streisand Gets Birthday Wishes From Mariah Carey, Tony Bennett & More

Hello, gorgeous! Barbra Streisand rang in her 81st birthday on Monday (April 24) and received well-wishes from famous pals and admirers like Mariah Carey, Tony Bennett and more.

“‘Living like Babs cause it’s evergreen,” the Songbird Supreme tweeted, referencing the lyrical shout-out about Streisand in her 2019 deep cut “Giving Me Life” before adding, “I love you Ms. Streisand!!!!! Happy anniversary @BarbraStreisand.”

Bennett, who memorably duetted with the Broadway legend on their joint cover of “Smile,” started his birthday tribute with a quote by Babs herself. “‘Life’s too short. Start with dessert!’ – @BarbraStreisand,” the crooner wrote alongside a smiling photo of the pair. “Wishing the fabulous Barbra Streisand a Happy Birthday! May your day overflow with joy, love, and an abundance of sweet treats!”

Jennifer Hudson also used social media to honor Streisand on her big day, calling her “one of the greatest to ever do it ! As a singer, songwriter, actress, director, producer, author and so much more, Barbra Streisand has paved the way for women everywhere. We celebrate you, @BarbraStreisand!!!”

Coincidentally, on the same day she turned 81, Adele and James Corden paid tribute to the original Funny Girl star by belting out her rendition of “Don’t Rain on My Parade” in the very last segment of Carpool Karaoke before Corden exits The Late Late Show after eight years as host this week.

In February, the Oscar winner was awarded the 2023 Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Woman of Leadership Award, which she received just days ago in a ceremony on Earth Day (April 22) held at the Library of Congress.

