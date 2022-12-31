Paul McCartney, Barbra Streisand, Jennifer Hudson & More Music Stars Pay Tribute to Barbara Walters

Paul McCartney, Jennifer Hudson, Barbra Streisand and Paris Hilton are among the numerous musicians and celebrities remembering Barbara Walters, who died on Friday (Dec. 30) at the age of 93.

“A true trailblazer and icon!” Hudson tweeted alongside a photo of herself with Walters. “She lived a full life and leaves behind such a powerful legacy. Rest in peace, Barbara Walters.”

During her iconic career, the trailblazing broadcast journalist became the first female co-host of the Today show, the first evening news anchorwoman, and a co-creator/co-host of The View.

McCartney, whose wife Nancy Shevell is cousins with Walters, also shared a message on social media honoring the late broadcast legend.

“Nancy and I are so saddened by the news of her dear cousin Barbara Walters’ passing. The two of them enjoyed a deep loving relationship over many years and I was proud to share some of those special moments,” the former Beatles member tweeted. “Barbara was an amazing woman who more than held her own in the early days of male-dominated television and went on to become a worldwide celebrity known for her many perceptive interviews with stars from every walk of life. We will miss her but always remember her with great fondness.”

Hilton, who recently promised new music in the coming year, took to Twitter to honor the legendary journalist. “Sad hear the news about Barbara Walters,” the heiress wrote. “Always loved interviewing with her. She was always kind. Such a trailblazer and icon. Sending my condolences to her family and loved ones. Rest In Peace.”

Walters’ death was announced Friday night by ABC News. Further details about her passing were not immediately available at press time.

See more celebrity reactions to Walters’ death below.

Barbara Walters had a wonderful long life. I remember all the times she interviewed me. May she rest in peace 🙏🏻🌺🌸 pic.twitter.com/QzbkgBo8Ro — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) December 31, 2022

Nancy and I are so saddened by the news of her dear cousin Barbara Walters' passing. The two of them enjoyed a deep loving relationship over many years and I was proud to share some of those special moments. pic.twitter.com/vIAAfGoMIS — Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) December 31, 2022

A true trailblazer and icon ! She lived a full life and leaves behind such a powerful legacy. Rest in peace, Barbara Walters. pic.twitter.com/nn6c5JWd6h — Jennifer Hudson (@IAMJHUD) December 31, 2022

Sad hear the news about Barbara Walters. Always loved interviewing with her. She was always kind. Such a trailblazer and icon. Sending my condolences to her family and loved ones. Rest In Peace🙏 — ParisHilton (@ParisHilton) December 31, 2022

I GREW UP WATCHING HER W MY MOTHER AS A CHILD, DREAMING OF1 DAY SHOWING HER THAT I COULD B IMPORTANT ENOUGH 2 B INTERVIEWED BY #BARBARAWALTERS

SHE BCAME THE 1ST 2 GIV MY STORY A PLATFORM, EVEN IF SHE WAS NOT READY. MAY GOD KEEP HER SOUL #RIPBARBARAWALTERS https://t.co/2nMUodfPbx — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) December 31, 2022

#RIP Barbara Walters 🤍 You’ll be missed, truly one of a kind. 🕊 pic.twitter.com/F8v89w4QdB — Carmen Electra (@carmenelectra) December 31, 2022

Deb & I are so sad that Barbara Walters passed away. She was a trail blazer, wickedly funny, generous, open hearted and a good friend. She also gave some

of the most memorable dinner parties we’ve ever been to. Get ready heaven, Barbara’s coming to spice things up. @Deborra_lee pic.twitter.com/pQfLSG5m7a — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) December 31, 2022

What a legend and a trailblazer! Barbara Walters always exuded intelligence and grace in every encounter. Her curiosity and kindness came through in every interview. Every time I was interviewed by her, I felt her genuine warmth. Sending so much love to her family and fans. pic.twitter.com/8QAFO86W1c — Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) December 31, 2022