Barack Obama Reveals His Playlist of Favorite 2022 Tunes

Barack Obama knows what’s good. The former president revealed his playlist of favorite songs from 2022 on Friday (Dec. 23).

“I always enjoy sharing my end of year music playlist with all of you — and this year we heard a lot of great songs. Here are some of my favorites,” he tweeted. “Are there any songs or artists I should check out?”

Indeed. Of the 25 songs he listed, 13 of the artists who created those tunes are nominated for 2023 Grammy awards. And the genres are quite diverse. Obama’s favorites run the gamut from hip-hop to country, Afrobeats to pop, Latin to rock and more.

So what did he spin on repeat this year? Everything from Kendrick Lamar’s “The Heart Part 5,” which the artist surprise dropped days ahead of the May arrival of Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers; to Bad Bunny’s “Titi Me Pregunto” off this year’s Top Billboard 200 Album Un Verano Sin Ti; Beyonce’s “Break My Soul” from Renaissance; Zach Bryan’s “Something in the Orange”; “Maggie Rogers’ “That’s Where I Am”; Burna Boy’s “Last Last”; Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” and more.

The only artist who made it onto the former president’s favorite songs of the year playlist both in 2021 and 2022 is Lizzo. Last year, Obama repeatedly spun the “2 Be Loved” singer’s Cardi B collab “Rumors.”

See which tunes made the 44th president’s list of favorite songs in 2022: