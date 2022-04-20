Seeing Double: Bad Bunny Unveils His Two Wax Figures at Madame Tussauds New York

Not one, not two, but three Bad Bunnys stood in Times Square in front of a cheering crowd on Tuesday (April 19). Don’t worry, scientists haven’t finally mastered cloning humans — unless you count Madame Tussauds’ wax figures.

The legendary company famous for creating wax figures that look exactly like celebrities has added two life-size replicas of Bad Bunny to its collection. Unveiled by the two-time Grammy winner in a New York City ceremony, one of the figures will take up residency in Madame Tussauds’ Orlando location later this month, while the other will stay in Times Square, where it’s now available to visit.

Born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, the Puerto Rican rapper stood in front of a curtain as it dropped to reveal his two sculptures, flanked on either side by sparking fire cannons. “I’ve always wanted to look at myself straight on and how it is to stand next to myself,” he told the crowd in Spanish. “I saw a picture during production, but now looking at it in person, it’s so crazy.”

Bad Bunny reveals wax figures for Madame Tussauds New York and Madame Tussauds Orlando at Madame Tussauds on April 19, 2022 in New York City. Jamie McCarthy/GI for Madame Tussauds New York

According to a press release, the pose permanently held by the two figures — both pinkies held up — was chosen by Bad Bunny himself, and more than 200 measurements and photographs were taken of him to capture his exact features. His New York statue features the silver outfit he wore during the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show and includes the actual jacket he wore when performing alongside Jennifer Lopez, Shakira and J Balvin. The Orlando replica of the artist looks sleek in sunglasses and an all-black ensemble borrowed from his WWE Royal Rumble performance and his “Booker T” music video.

“Bad Bunny is one of the world’s biggest stars,” said Madame Tussauds Head of Marketing Matthew Clarkson in a statement. “His incredible vocal talent and skills as an entertainer have led to a massive fan base around the globe. The figures in Orlando and New York City will allow his faithful fans to get up close and personal with him in a way that’s only possible at Madame Tussauds.”