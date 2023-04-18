Bad Bunny’s Newest Wax Figure Has Arrived at Madame Tussauds Las Vegas

Fans will now be able to “say cheese” with a Bad Bunny wax figure in Sin City. Madame Tussauds Las Vegas unveiled the superstar’s new figurine on Tuesday (April 18), in which he’s seen rocking his look from the 2021 American Music Awards.

The figure’s surrounding set (seen above), inspired by Bad Bunny’s El Último Tour Del Mundo album cover, features a purple semi-truck decked out with flames in the middle of a vast desert landscape. The Puerto Rican singer has two other wax figures, one in NYC’s Times Square location and the other in Orlando, Fla.

“We’re revealing Bad Bunny’s figure today to not only celebrate his 11 nominations for the upcoming Latin American Music Awards, but to congratulate and honor him for being the first Latin artist to headline Coachella,” said Gabriel Hewitt, general manager for Madame Tussauds Las Vegas. “He’s having such an incredible year and we’re excited to be a part of his success by revealing his third figure.”

The new figure took approximately six months to create by a team of 20 London-based artists, according to a press release. The process included analyzing hundreds of videos and images to capture every single one of the 29-year-old star’s features, including his hair color and texture, eye color, skin tone, nail shape and more.

Visit Madame Tussauds Las Vegas’ website here to book a trip to see Bad Bunny’s newest wax figure.