Fans Choose Bad Bunny’s ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’ as This Week’s Favorite New Music

Bad Bunny‘s new album Un Verano Sin Ti tops this week’s new music poll.

Music fans voted in a poll published Friday (May 6) on Billboard, choosing Bad Bunny’s latest studio album as their favorite music release of the past week.

The 23-track Un Verano Sin Ti, released via via Rimas Entertainment on May 6, was co-produced by Tainy and MAG, alongside longtime engineer Beto “La Paciencia.” Check out Billboard Latin editors’ picks for the top highlights from the summer-ready set here.

Following its release, Un Verano Sin Ti became the most-streamed album in 2022 so far on Spotify and Bad Bunny became the most-streamed artist globally in one day on the streaming service with 183 million streams, Spotify announced.

Un Verano Sin Ti brought in more than 48% of the vote in this week’s new music poll on Billboard.

Trailing behind were Taylor Swift‘s “This Love (Taylor’s Version),” the re-recorded take from her 1989 album, with almost 35% of the vote and Jack Harlow‘s Come Home the Kids Miss You album with 6% of the vote.

See the final results of this week’s poll below.