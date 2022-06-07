Bad Bunny, Tyler, the Creator, Jazmine Sullivan, Burna Boy & More to Perform at 2022 Made In America Music Festival

Expect nothing less than all-stars from Jay-Z’s 2022 Made In America music festival. On Sept. 3-4, headliners Bad Bunny and Tyler, the Creator will take the stages at Philly’s Benjamin Franklin Parkway, along with a number of acts across genres including Jazmine Sullivan, Burna Boy, Snoh Aalegra, Lil Uzi Vert, Kodak Black, Pusha T, Lil Tjay, Tate Mcrae, Toro Y Moi, Babyface Ray, Key Glock, Larry June, Rels B, Victoria Monét and Ryan Castro.

Prioritizing the multicultural musical surge happening stateside, the festival also enlisted some of the biggest international acts, including Nigeria native Burna, Dominican rapper Chimbala, and Mexican band Fuerza Regida, in addition to a plethora of local fan favorites.

Headliner Bad Bunny is coming off of the blockbuster success of his fifth studio album, Un Verano Sin Ti, which debuted atop the Billboard 200 chart, and at the time marked the year’s biggest week for any album: 274,000 equivalent album units earned in the U.S. in the week ending May 12, according to Luminate. Meanwhile, Tyler, the Creator will be right at home on stage, coming off of his $32.6 million-earning tour earlier this year.

Tickets are available now, and include both days of performances. General admission tickets are $150, while a VIP pass is going for $750. According to the festival’s website, COVID-related health measures — including proof of negative COVID-19 test result, full COVID-19 vaccination or masks — may be required, however no set decision has been announced yet.

This year’s iteration of the two-day music festival marks its 10-year anniversary, since its debut with founder Jay-Z as the headliner, alongside rock band Pearl Jam. On top of bringing superstar and up-and-coming musicians alike to Philly, Made In America also generated over $150 million in economic impact for the city since its inception in 2012. On Labor Day weekend, the festival will highlight groups including Black Voters Matter, HeadCount, ACCT Philly Animal Welfare and United in Community.