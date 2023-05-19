Bad Bunny, Summer Walker, Post Malone & More: What’s Your Favorite Music Release of the Week? Vote!

Which artist will have the song of the summer this year? A few contenders are up for the challenge in this week’s new music Friday, as Bad Bunny, Summer Walker, Post Malone and more have released new material.

El Conejo Malo does a near 180 turn from his Grupo Frontera collab “un x100to” with newly released single “Where She Goes.” The four and a half minute track is primed for burning up the dance floor in the sweltering months ahead, as he uses thumping club percussion, stormy synth instrumentals and, of course, his signature crooning in Spanish to create a banger ripe for viral social media challenges, parties and more.

As Walker fans wait for the follow up to 2021’s Still Over It, the R&B singer released new EP Clear 2: Soft Life — the second part for her 2019 EP Clear — to hold fans over in the meantime. Swooping vocal runs and an uncompromising perspective are at the highlight of the nine-track release, be it longing for a lover to keep her company (see the Childish Gambino-assisted “New Type”) or turning the other cheek to an easy option (“Hardlife”).

Malone continues the lead up to Austin, his fifth studio album, set to arrive in July with the release of melancholic new single “Mourning.” The rapper goes the singsong route for the track, reflecting on his struggles with sobriety and his faith while being one of the most famous people in his field.

Kesha, Lewis Capaldi and Kaytraminé — the duo consisting of KAYTRANADA and Aminé — are also among the artists who released music this week. Which of the week’s releases is your favorite? Vote in our poll below.