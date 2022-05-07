Bad Bunny Tops Spotify Records for Most-Streamed Album in 2022, Most-Streamed Artist Globally in a Day

Bad Bunny performs on stage at Pechanga Arena on February 23, 2022 in San Diego, California.

Bad Bunny‘s new album Un Verano Sin Ti is already making a splash on streaming services.

In its first day of release, Friday (May 6), the Puerto Rican star broke two records, Spotify announced.

Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti became the most-streamed album in 2022 so far.

The artist also reached the milestone of becoming the most-streamed artist globally in one day, with 183 million streams. Drake previously held this record, with 176.8 million streams.

Explore Explore Bad Bunny See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

On Friday, all 23 songs on Bad Bunny’s new album ranked in the top 30 of Spotify’s Daily Top Songs Global chart, with nine of those tracks finding their way to the top 10.

Bad Bunny, who was Spotify’s most-streamed artist worldwide in both 2020 and 2021, released Un Verano Sin Ti — the follow-up to El Ultimo Tour Del Mundo, which in 2020 made history as the first Spanish-language album to hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 — via Rimas Entertainment. Listen to a selection of eight essential tracks from the set, as chosen by Billboard Latin editors, here.