Bad Bunny Shares Steamy Shirtless Selfie and More Recent Photos

“Benito” was trending all over social media after Bad Bunny shared several personal photos on Sunday (Aug. 27). The picture that had most people talking? A selfie in which the Puerto Rican star bares almost everything.

Explore Explore Bad Bunny See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

In the pic, Bad Bunny has a cell phone blocking his face, but his bare chest, arms, abs and even part of his groin are on display. The mirror selfie as posted is dark and shadowy — more of a silhouette of Benito — but little was left to the imagination when fans started lightening the image and reposting it.

Bad Bunny’s photo dump on Instagram Stories also included shirtless workout and baseball-playing pictures and snapshots from a trip out in nature. There’s a clip of someone, whose voice some are guessing is Kendall Jenner’s, chasing a squirrel.

The Un Verano Sin Ti hitmaker has reportedly been dating Jenner since early this year, with their relationship heating up in the spring.

The pair looked cozy in April while at Coachella together, and in May, they were seen sitting courtside at a Lakers game together. Earlier this month, Bad Bunny and Jenner were captured on video in full couple mode at a Drake concert in Los Angeles.

Scroll through Bad Bunny’s latest photos via Instagram Stories here.