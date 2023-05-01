Bad Bunny Is All Glam in Backless Suit at 2023 Met Gala

Bad Bunny made his second-ever Met Gala appearance on Monday (May 1), this time rocking a gorgeous custom Jacquemus tweed suit.

The all-white suit-and-tie look was elevated due to its open back and a cape with a long, floral train. The “Tití Me Preguntó” superstar completed the outfit with a slicked back hairdo. The Puerto Rican superstar made his Met Gala debut last year, when he opted for a custom Burberry boilersuit, complete with gold floral hair clips.

It’s no surprise Bunny wore Jacquemus for the 2023 iteration of the prestigious event — he has a history with the brand as the face of their spring campaign in 2022.

Explore Explore Bad Bunny See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

The Met Gala comes just weeks after Bad Bunny made history as the first Spanish-language artist to ever headline Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival. The Grammy-winning artist’s impressive career has redefined the Latin music industry, as he boasts two No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200 (including his latest Un Verano Sin Ti) and a record-breaking tour.

See Bad Bunny’s full 2023 Met Gala look below.