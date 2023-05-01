Bad Bunny Is All Glam in Backless Suit at 2023 Met Gala

Bad Bunny made his second-ever Met Gala appearance on Monday (May 1), this time rocking a gorgeous custom Jacquemus tweed suit.
The all-white suit-and-tie look was elevated due to its open back and a cape with a long, floral train. The “Tití Me Preguntó” superstar completed the outfit with a slicked back hairdo. The Puerto Rican superstar made his Met Gala debut last year, when he opted for a custom Burberry boilersuit, complete with gold floral hair clips.
It’s no surprise Bunny wore Jacquemus for the 2023 iteration of the prestigious event — he has a history with the brand as the face of their spring campaign in 2022.
The Met Gala comes just weeks after Bad Bunny made history as the first Spanish-language artist to ever headline Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival. The Grammy-winning artist’s impressive career has redefined the Latin music industry, as he boasts two No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200 (including his latest Un Verano Sin Ti) and a record-breaking tour.
See Bad Bunny’s full 2023 Met Gala look below.