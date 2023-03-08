Bad Bunny Was Spotted Kissing Kendall Jenner & Fans Have a Lot to Say About It

Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner seem to have confirmed buzzing romance rumors on Tuesday night (March 7) when they were spotted kissing outside of Sushi Park in West Hollywood, California.

The duo were out with a group of friends, including Kendall’s sister Kylie Jenner, and the model put her arms around the reggaetón superstar to say goodbye, before she looked to have leaned in for a kiss, as seen in photos posted by TMZ. It isn’t confirmed if the two locked lips, but that didn’t stop fans from sharing the photo all over Twitter.

Rumors that the two could be dating began swirling last month, when Jenner and the Puerto Rican rapper — who recently moved to Los Angeles — were seen leaving the same restaurant. Bad Bunny (real name Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio) was previously dating singer and jewelry designer Gabriela Berlingeri since 2017.

Fans who saw the new photos pop up online were understandably jealous of Jenner, who was out and about with one of the hottest artists in the current music scene. See below for some of their best reactions.

Please someone get benito out of LA pic.twitter.com/JeZMZs9BbO — Cel ☾ | TLOU 🧟‍♀️ (@6ixGodCel) March 8, 2023

why did i just opened twitter and Bad Bunny is kissing Kendall Jenner pic.twitter.com/aYum6Qdd6Q — ؘ (@whyrosas) March 8, 2023

how does kendall jenner get to have harry styles and bad bunny ?! i’m sick pic.twitter.com/J3d3m8F1uF — jackie (@jackiepuente16) March 8, 2023

Damn bad bunny really dating Kendall Jenner. It looks like we about to lose him — Certified Puti Boy 🇵🇷 (@WordsSoAccurate) March 8, 2023

kendall & bad bunny

i’m on the floor pic.twitter.com/EXUICDusFZ — alyssa (@imwet4biebs) March 8, 2023

Kendall Jenner: “ What’s an easy Spanish song I could sing to Bad Bunny ? “



Me: pic.twitter.com/9D9CLc00Zj — 🧜🏾‍♂️🧚🏾‍♀️✨ (@moonlighttsouls) March 8, 2023