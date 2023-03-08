×
Bad Bunny Was Spotted Kissing Kendall Jenner & Fans Have a Lot to Say About It

Rumors that the two could be dating began swirling last month, when Jenner and the Puerto Rican rapper were seen leaving the same restaurant.

Bad Bunny performs onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 5, 2023 in Los Angeles.

Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner seem to have confirmed buzzing romance rumors on Tuesday night (March 7) when they were spotted kissing outside of Sushi Park in West Hollywood, California.

The duo were out with a group of friends, including Kendall’s sister Kylie Jenner, and the model put her arms around the reggaetón superstar to say goodbye, before she looked to have leaned in for a kiss, as seen in photos posted by TMZ. It isn’t confirmed if the two locked lips, but that didn’t stop fans from sharing the photo all over Twitter.

Rumors that the two could be dating began swirling last month, when Jenner and the Puerto Rican rapper — who recently moved to Los Angeles — were seen leaving the same restaurant. Bad Bunny (real name Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio) was previously dating singer and jewelry designer Gabriela Berlingeri since 2017.

Fans who saw the new photos pop up online were understandably jealous of Jenner, who was out and about with one of the hottest artists in the current music scene. See below for some of their best reactions.

