Bad Bunny & Kendall Jenner Attend Met Gala Afterparty Together: See Photos

On this week of keeping up with Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny, the entertainment industry’s buzziest rumored new couple stepped out together for a glamorous post Met Gala outing Monday night (May 1).

Both Jenner and the Puerto Rican superstar were guests at the Karl Lagerfeld-themed gala that evening, the former sporting a black and white leotard with dramatically long sleeves, and the latter wearing a backless white suit with a train of fabric roses. Though the two arrived separately to the red carpet, they were later seen at each other’s side as they headed to an afterparty together in New York City.

Photos taken on the scene show Bunny, having changed out of his Met Gala attire, in a simple white T-shirt, brown slacks and jacket plus a sparkling cross necklace. Jenner also switched out her couture look, opting for a sheer bodysuit layered underneath black underwear.

The two stars’ Met Gala night is just the latest of several public appearances together since romance rumors began earlier this year. A couple weeks ago, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was spotted getting cozy with Bunny at Coachella, and in March, the pair was spotted appearing to lock lips.

Before that, Jenner and the “I Like It” musician were seen riding horses together near Los Angeles. In February, the two went out to dinner on a double date with Jenner’s friends Hailey and Justin Bieber.

See Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner on their way to a Met Gala afterparty below: