×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

Bad Bunny & Kendall Jenner Pack on the PDA at Drake’s L.A. Concert

Jenner's big sis Kim Kardashian was also in attendance.

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny attend the Western Conference Semifinal Playoff game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena on May 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
Español

Un Verano Sin Ti? More like “un verano con Kendall.” Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner were captured on video in full couple mode at Drake‘s Sunday night (Aug. 13) concert at SoFi Stadium, the latest chapter in their blooming spring/summer romance.

Explore

See latest videos, charts and news

Bad Bunny

Drake

See latest videos, charts and news

In clips recorded by fans at the show, the model and the Latin music star can be seen dancing while holding hands, whispering things into each other’s ears and wrapping their arms around each other’s necks and waists.

Related

Britney Spears

Britney Spears Sensually Pole Dances to Nine Inch Nails' 'Closer': Watch

At one point, Benito seemingly said something to the Kardashians star that was so funny, she collapsed to the floor laughing.

Videos of the couple exiting the concert also made their way online, showing that they had a chaperone in Jenner’s famous big sister, Kim Kardashian. Dressed in a blue bodysuit, the Skims founder was seen at Bad Bunny’s side as the group pushed through the packed venue. Jenner and her beau were also seen posing for Kardashian as she snapped photos of them in the stands.

The “Me Porto Bonito” singer has reportedly been dating the model since early this year, with their relationship really heating up in the spring. The two looked extra cozy in April while at Coachella together, and in May, they were all lovey-dovey while sitting courtside at a Lakers game together, wearing matching snakeskin boots.

Benito and Kendall have also been spotted on a number of dates over the summer, though they still haven’t officially confirmed their romance. Bunny seemingly explained why in his June Rolling Stone cover story, telling the publication: “I know something is going to come out. I know [people are] going to say something. People know everything about me, so what’s left for me to protect? My private life, my personal life. That’s the only answer. In the end, the only thing I have is my privacy.”

See clips of Bad Bunny with Kendall Jenner at Drake’s concert below.

@ashleyghafouri

#itwasallablurtour #kendalljenner #badbunny #drake #drakeconcert @Kendall Jenner @Bad Bunny

♬ original sound – ashleyghafouri
@theitcoupie

I know a lot of y’all are BIG mad 😂 #fyp #benito #badbunny #kendalljenner #fy #viral #badbunnypr #itsallablurtour #drakeconcert #drake #couplegoals #funny #celebrity #foryoupage #foryou #kendallandbadbunny #pageforyou

♬ original sound – realness
@_sasshie

best GA ever! #badbunny #kendalljenner #kimkardashian #kiaforum #drake

♬ original sound – Sasha Thanayri

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad