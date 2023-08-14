Bad Bunny & Kendall Jenner Pack on the PDA at Drake’s L.A. Concert

Un Verano Sin Ti? More like “un verano con Kendall.” Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner were captured on video in full couple mode at Drake‘s Sunday night (Aug. 13) concert at SoFi Stadium, the latest chapter in their blooming spring/summer romance.

In clips recorded by fans at the show, the model and the Latin music star can be seen dancing while holding hands, whispering things into each other’s ears and wrapping their arms around each other’s necks and waists.

At one point, Benito seemingly said something to the Kardashians star that was so funny, she collapsed to the floor laughing.

Videos of the couple exiting the concert also made their way online, showing that they had a chaperone in Jenner’s famous big sister, Kim Kardashian. Dressed in a blue bodysuit, the Skims founder was seen at Bad Bunny’s side as the group pushed through the packed venue. Jenner and her beau were also seen posing for Kardashian as she snapped photos of them in the stands.

The “Me Porto Bonito” singer has reportedly been dating the model since early this year, with their relationship really heating up in the spring. The two looked extra cozy in April while at Coachella together, and in May, they were all lovey-dovey while sitting courtside at a Lakers game together, wearing matching snakeskin boots.

Benito and Kendall have also been spotted on a number of dates over the summer, though they still haven’t officially confirmed their romance. Bunny seemingly explained why in his June Rolling Stone cover story, telling the publication: “I know something is going to come out. I know [people are] going to say something. People know everything about me, so what’s left for me to protect? My private life, my personal life. That’s the only answer. In the end, the only thing I have is my privacy.”

