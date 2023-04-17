Bad Bunny Spotted Getting Cozy With Kendall Jenner at Coachella

Romance rumors about Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner definitely won’t be dying down any time soon. As the 29-year-old Latin music megastar took over Coachella this weekend as one of the festival’s headliners, the 27-year-old Kardashians reality star was spotted at his side numerous times.

The pair were captured at several different moments throughout the weekend by onlooking fans. At one point, Benito — his mouth concealed by a checkered bandana — whispered something in Jenner’s ear. In a video taken after sunset, the “Me Porto Bonito” musician was filmed holding Jenner from behind as the couple swayed along to Frank Ocean’s Sunday night (April 16) set.

Two nights prior to that, Bad Bunny became Coachella’s first ever solo Latino musician to serve as a headliner, performing on the main stage Friday (April 14). Supporting him from the crowd during his history-making set was Jenner, filmed by fans dancing along to his biggest tracks.

Bad Bunny and the 818 Tequila founder have been stoking romance rumors since February, when they were seen at a restaurant with Justin and Hailey Bieber. Since then, they’ve been spotted spending time together, most recently trying out horseback riding during an outing in Hidden Hills, Calif.

It’s worth noting, though, that during his Weekend 1 performance, the Puerto Rican star took a moment to remind fans that what they see about his life on social media is only a fraction of the true story. “Humbly speaking, people think they know the lives of famous people, but they don’t,” he told his crowd.

“They don’t know what we feel, what we live through,” he continued. “They will never know what a heart can feel. Don’t believe everything you hear. You won’t get to know the real me through a video on Instagram, an interview or a TikTok.”

