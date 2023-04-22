Bad Bunny Displays Apology to Harry Styles During Coachella Weekend 2 Performance

Bad Bunny apologized to Harry Styles during his headlining set at Coachella’s second weekend on Friday (April 21).

“Sorry Harry. It was a mistake from my team. We love you. <3,” the onscreen message read.

The apology arrived after the Puerto Rican superstar appeared to throw shade at Styles during his historic headlining set at the opening weekend of Coachella 2023 on April 14. While performing “El Apagón,” from his Billboard 200-topping Un Verano Sin Ti album, a video screen behind Bunny displayed a tweet about Styles that read, “goodnight benito could do as it was but harry could never do el apagaon.”

Days after the incident, a rep for Bad Bunny told Rolling Stone that the rapper and singer had no comment, adding that Benito did not approve the message in the tweet.

Sturdy.co, the visual content company that produced the images for Bunny’s set, also reportedly confirmed that the artist did not approve the Styles-dissing tweet and said it also did not intend to throw shade at the British singer-actor.

Last week, the rapper-singer became Coachella’s first-ever solo Latino headliner, during which he shared a poignant message about life in the celebrity bubble.

“Humbly speaking, people think they know the lives of famous people, but they don’t,” he told his crowd. “They don’t know what we feel, what we live through.”

He added, “They will never know what a heart can feel. Don’t believe everything you hear. You won’t get to know the real me through a video on Instagram, an interview or a TikTok.”

Bunny’s weekend two performance at Coachella included collaborations with Jhay Cortez, Arcangel, Jowell & Randy, Grupo Frontera and Jose Feliciano. Prior to his set, Bunny joined Gorillaz for a surprise performance of their collab “Tormenta.”

Check out Bad Bunny’s onscreen apology to Styles at Coachella’s weekend two below.