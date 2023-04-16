×
 
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

Bad Bunny and Grupo Frontera Team Up for New Song Together

If Bad Bunny's TikTok teaser is any indication, his Grupo Frontera collab is a romantic cumbia.

By 
Ashley Iasimone, Leila Cobo
Bad Bunny Grupo Frontera
Bad Bunny and Grupo Frontera Eric Rojas

Bad Bunny and Grupo Frontera will release a new song on Monday (April 17).

This marks the first collaboration between the two acts, and a new twist for Bad Bunny.

Although he’s a longtime fan of regional Mexican music, his new track with Grupo Frontera is only his second regional Mexican collab. Prior to this, he worked with Natanael Cano for a remix of “Soy el Diablo,” a corrido.

If Bad Bunny’s weekend preview on TikTok is any indication, this Grupo Frontera collab is a romantic cumbia.

Explore

See latest videos, charts and news

Bad Bunny

grupo frontera

See latest videos, charts and news

Based on Bad Bunny’s clip, the Spanish-language ballad’s lyrics translate to: “I have only 1% left, and I’ll use it to say I’m so sorry/ If they’ve seen me in the disco with someone else, it’s just wasting my time/ Baby, I can’t lie to you; That story that they saw me all happy, that’s not true/  Nothing makes me laugh anymore, only when I see the photos and videos I see of you.”

Related

Baby Shark on Sesame Street

Baby Shark Joins 'Sesame Street' for a Musical Collaboration: Watch

Although a title has not yet been confirmed at press time, the new song is slated to drop tomorrow. See a teaser from the Puerto Rican star via TikTok.

@badbunny

💕🤠

♬ original sound – Bad Bunny

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad