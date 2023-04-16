Bad Bunny and Grupo Frontera Team Up for New Song Together

Bad Bunny and Grupo Frontera will release a new song on Monday (April 17).

This marks the first collaboration between the two acts, and a new twist for Bad Bunny.

Although he’s a longtime fan of regional Mexican music, his new track with Grupo Frontera is only his second regional Mexican collab. Prior to this, he worked with Natanael Cano for a remix of “Soy el Diablo,” a corrido.

If Bad Bunny’s weekend preview on TikTok is any indication, this Grupo Frontera collab is a romantic cumbia.

Based on Bad Bunny’s clip, the Spanish-language ballad’s lyrics translate to: “I have only 1% left, and I’ll use it to say I’m so sorry/ If they’ve seen me in the disco with someone else, it’s just wasting my time/ Baby, I can’t lie to you; That story that they saw me all happy, that’s not true/ Nothing makes me laugh anymore, only when I see the photos and videos I see of you.”

Although a title has not yet been confirmed at press time, the new song is slated to drop tomorrow. See a teaser from the Puerto Rican star via TikTok.