Bad Bunny Outclasses WWE Superstar Damian Priest in Epic ‘San Juan Street Fight’ at Backlash

Bad Bunny defeated his former friend-turned-foe Damian Priest in a hellacious San Juan Street Fight at WWE’s premium live event Backlash on Saturday night (May 6).

The build-up to the match was enthralling: last month, Bunny involved himself in a skirmish between Priest’s villainous group, The Judgement Day, and WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio. Priest — the stable’s muscle — showcased his unrelenting power, chokeslamming his former friend through a table.

Weeks later, Bunny returned the favor, mercilessly attacking Priest with a kendo stick and challenging him to a San Juan Street Fight at the same show he would be hosting in Puerto Rico. On Friday (May 5), Bunny and Priest engaged in a face-off at the Backlash press conference, where the two exchanged verbal and physical blows. Priest shoved Bunny, and the musical titan sealed things with a slap, setting the table for Saturday night’s hotly anticipated showdown.

Saturday night at Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot, Bunny reveled in the hometown fervor, soaking in the electricity from the sold-out crowd. Sauntering down the ramp to his 2017 song “Chambea,” Bunny had a supermarket cart with several weapons on display, including kendo sticks, trash cans, and a bicycle chain. The 20-minute brawl was a battle of attrition. Priest’s brute strength and Bunny’s daredevil abilities highlighted the clash of styles and had wrestling aficionados buzzing.

Making his way to the ring as Puerto Rico sings along to Chambea, @sanbenito is here at #WWEBacklash ready to compete! pic.twitter.com/fK5Wzn7GnX — WWE (@WWE) May 7, 2023

Bunny dazzled as he landed an array of moves, most notably a tornado DDT from the top turnbuckle. To continue his high-flying antics, Bunny delivered a cross-body drop to Priest on the outside, leaving the big man stunned. While Benito flexed his surge of offense, Priest was equally dominant and merciless. He attacked Bunny with kendo sticks and later slammed him through a table with a resounding Broken Arrow, causing WWE officials to check on the banged-up singer. Distraught by Priest’s onslaught, fans wondered if Bunny could continue the match, but indeed he did.

Things intensified when members of Priest’s crew, The Judgement Day, came to his rescue and began viciously assaulting Bunny inside the ring. Initially, the numbers game seemed overwhelming for the hometown hero until help arrived in the form of WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio and former WWE Puerto Rican legends Savio Vega and Carlito. A vicious battle ensued between Priest’s faction and Bunny’s allies, which later increased after Mysterio’s LWO crew came out and assisted in the efforts. Embroiled in combat outside the ring left Priest and Bunny back where they started — inside the square circle.

After Priest escaped a figure-four leglock submission, a hobbled Bunny attempted to end the match with a Sliced Bread No. 2, but to no avail, as Priest kicked out before the three count. Bunny’s signature move, the Bunny Destroyer, would leave Priest in the dust as he secured the three count and was triumphantly lifted in the air by his LWO peers in the middle of the ring.

The match was one of the night’s best, as Bunny proved why he’s a hit in and out of the ring.