Ariana Grande Is Loving That Clip of Bad Bunny Singing ‘Break Free’

As if Bad Bunny wasn’t charming enough, he had fans swooning with his adorable Carpool Karaoke segment on The Late Late Show With James Corden.

The Puerto Rican superstar and the talk show host drove around Los Angeles singing along with a number of his own hits including “Dakiti,” “Tití Me Pregunto” and “I Like It.” Bunny also jammed along to two covers: Harry Styles‘ “As It Was” and Ariana Grande‘s Zedd collaboration, “Break Free.”

When the 2014 My Everything song began to play, Bad Bunny gets visibly excited, and begins passionately singing along. “This is the English song that I most know the lyrics,” the 29-year-old explained. “I listen to English music, I like it but I never –” he says before hilariously cutting himself off to belt the chorus as loud as he can.

Grande herself saw the clip on Thursday (March 16) and even reposted it to her Instagram Stories, along with a series of crying face emojis. See her post before it disappears here.

Elsewhere in the 15-minute video, the hip-hopper also discussed his love of drawing and wrestling. He demonstrated it, at one point enticing Corden into the ring with WWE wrestler Rey Mysterio.

Watch the full Carpool Karaoke segment with Bad Bunny below.