Bad Bunny’s ‘AMORFODA’ Music Video Joins Billion Views Club

Bad Bunny is officially an eight-time member of the Billion Views Club. His 2018 music video for “AMORFODA” has surpassed one billion views on YouTube, marking the Latin music super star’s eighth total project to reach the milestone, according to YouTube.

The achievement comes a few months after his and Jhay Cortez’s “Dákiti” music video crossed into billions territory in January, which marked Bad Bunny’s seventh entry into the club. Before that, he’d earned billion-views status for his “Te Bote Remix,” “Mayores,” “No Me Conoce,” “I Like It,” “Mia” and “Tu No Vive Asi” music videos.

Released just one day after Valentine’s Day in February of 2018, “AMORFODA” (which loosely translates to “a f— love” or “a love f—ed”) marked a significant departure from Bad Bunny’s usual trap-infused musical style, with the two-time Grammy winner opting instead for minimalistic piano. The “AMORFODA” music video matches the song’s simplicity, and follows the musician with one continuous shot as he leaves his pleading ex-girlfriend behind on a sunset-lit beach.

“Everyone has been in love, at some point or another,” he told Billboard of the song, which peaked at No. 10 on the Hot Latin Songs chart, a few days after its release. “It’s honestly a song I’ve had written for quite some time now. In fact, it’s a song I had written way before the fame and success.”

“I’ve always loved this song because I wrote it with a lot of sentiment behind it,” he continued. “It’s the kind of record that reminds me of the longevity of really good songs. A good song never gets old. It was just a matter of time, and it was time to come out with something different.”

Join one billion others in watching Bad Bunny’s “AMORFODA” music video below: