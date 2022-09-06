Backstreet Boys Wrap Up Wham!’s ‘Last Christmas’ for an Early Holiday Present: Listen

It’s a Backstreet Boys Christmas, and the boy band is here to make things merry and bright — three whole months early. On Tuesday (Sept. 6), the quintet shared its new single, “Last Christmas,” which marks the first offering from the group’s forthcoming Christmas album.

The Backstreet Boys reimagined the beloved Christmas classic — originally released by Wham! in 1984, and most recently peaked at No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in January — with a sleek, pop instrumentals tinged with R&B elements. All lyrics to the song’s original counterpart remain unchanged, though the boy band released a festive lyric video to accompany the track.

“Last Christmas” is the first single to be released from Backstreet Boys’ Christmas album, A Very Backstreet Christmas. The album — which notably marks the group’s first collection of yuletide songs and its first studio effort in three years — will be released on Oct. 14 via BMG.

In addition to “Last Christmas,” other holiday tracks such as “White Christmas,” “Silent Night,” and “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” will be included on the record. There are also three original Christmas songs on the album titled “Christmas in New York,” “Together,” and “Happy Days.”

Fans can pre-save A Very Backstreet Christmas on streaming, and pre-order the album via Target, Walmart, Amazon and more. The Target version of the album will contain two additional tracks — “Feliz Navidad” and “Christmas Time Again.”

Until the album’s release, Backstreet Boys will continue on its 2022 tour, and will make stops in Nashville, Wichita, Oklahoma City and more before heading to Europe in October.

Listen to “Last Christmas” below.