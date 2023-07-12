Backstreet Boys Are Loving Coldplay’s ‘Everybody (Backstreet’s Back)’ Cover

Coldplay got everybody to rock their bodies during a recent Music of the Spheres tour stop, where the band performed a cover Backstreet Boys’ 1997 classic, “Everybody (Backstreet’s’ Back).”

The boy band took to Instagram on Wednesday (July 12) to share excitement over Coldplay’s cover, posting a clip from the performance, in which frontman Chris Martin is seen singing the hook with the whole audience singing along with him.

“Buzzing from @coldplay’s cover of Everybody (Backstreet’s Back)! Truly an honor,” the Backstreet Boys captioned the post, which you can see here.

Coldplay continues to take its Music of the Spheres tour across the world through the end of this year, as they added a series of new North American dates for the fall, slated to kick off at Seattle’s Lumen Field on Sept. 20 and wind down on Oct. 1 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.

Back in January, the group revealed in an interview with Toronto’s City News that they’re nearing completion of the follow-up to their 2021 album, Music of the Spheres. “We’re finishing an album called Moon Music,” Martin told the outlet, “which is the second Music Of The Spheres volume, but that won’t come out for a little bit.”