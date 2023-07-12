×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

Backstreet Boys Are Loving Coldplay’s ‘Everybody (Backstreet’s Back)’ Cover

Coldplay performed the 1997 hit during a recent tour stop.

The Backstreet Boys
The Backstreet Boys perform on ABC's "Good Morning America" at SummerStage at Rumsey Playfield, Central Park on July 13, 2018 in New York City. Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Coldplay got everybody to rock their bodies during a recent Music of the Spheres tour stop, where the band performed a cover Backstreet Boys’ 1997 classic, “Everybody (Backstreet’s’ Back).”

Explore

See latest videos, charts and news

Backstreet Boys

Coldplay

See latest videos, charts and news

The boy band took to Instagram on Wednesday (July 12) to share excitement over Coldplay’s cover, posting a clip from the performance, in which frontman Chris Martin is seen singing the hook with the whole audience singing along with him.

Related

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish Looks Just Like Barbie in 'What Was I Made For' Teaser

“Buzzing from @coldplay’s cover of Everybody (Backstreet’s Back)! Truly an honor,” the Backstreet Boys captioned the post, which you can see here.

Coldplay continues to take its Music of the Spheres tour across the world through the end of this year, as they added a series of new North American dates for the fall, slated to kick off at Seattle’s Lumen Field on Sept. 20 and wind down on Oct. 1 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. 

Back in January, the group revealed in an interview with Toronto’s City News that they’re nearing completion of the follow-up to their 2021 album, Music of the Spheres. “We’re finishing an album called Moon Music,” Martin told the outlet, “which is the second Music Of The Spheres volume, but that won’t come out for a little bit.”

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad