Backstreet Boys Announce All-Inclusive Cancun Concert Vacation

The Backstreet Boys are continuing their celebration of 30-plus years as a group, and they’re adding a little fun in the sun to the mix.

The group announced Backstreet’s Back at the Beach on Tuesday (June 27), an all-inclusive concert vacation situated on the beach in Cancún, Mexico. The inaugural event will feature two shows right on the beach, including their DNA show as well as a 30-for-30 performance in which the group will perform a set entirely chosen by fans, per a press release.

The weekend trip, which will take place at Moon Palace Cancún from April 18 to 21, 2024, will include a full resort takeover, daily pool parties, themed activities and more. There will also be several events with the boys, including a tequila and guacamole tasting with Howie Dorough, a DJ set by Kevin Richardson, karaoke with AJ McLean, a beach volleyball tournament with Nick Carter, and a special variety show featuring Brian Littrell’s whole family.

To round out the musical portion of the trip, Jason Derulo will be joining the Backstreet Boys as a headliner in addition to daily performances from Eric Cubeecchee and DJ YO-C.

Travel Packages for Backstreet’s Back At The Beach will be available to purchase starting on July 7 at 1 p.m. ET here, with the pre-sale beginning at 12 p.m. ET on July 6. All event packages include resort accommodations, round-trip airport transportation, bottomless top-shelf drinks, culinary offerings, 24-hour room service, access to private white sand beaches, daily yoga sessions, complimentary WiFi and more.

The full itinerary for the weekend will be announced soon.