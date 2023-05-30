BABYMETAL Reunite With Thai Rapper F.HERO for Bangkok Concert

BABYMETAL made a stop in Bangkok, Thailand, over the weekend (May 28) for the second show of its first headlining Asia tour, performing for fans at the True Icon Hall.

During the set, the kawaii metal group — a trio again with new member MOMOMETAL officially joining long-standing members SU-METAL and MOAMETAL — invited the Thai hip-hop artist F.HERO onstage for a live rendition of their collaborative track “PA PA YA!!!”

The last time BABYMETAL and F.HERO performed onstage together was about four years ago, at the Yokohama Arena in June 2019 for the BABYMETAL AWAKENS – THE SUN ALSO RISES – concert where they performed the song live for the first time together. The summery metal number was performed during the latter half of the set at True Icon Hall, and F.HERO’s rapping hyped up the local crowd, resulting in towels being waved around wildly throughout the venue.

The next stop on the Metal Galaxy band’s itinerary is Hong Kong on Wednesday (May 30), and the trio will then hit Taipei on Friday and Kuala Lumpur on Sunday. The Taipei concert on June 2 at ZEPP New Taipei will be shown live in movie theaters in all 47 prefectures across Japan, followed by an archived showing on June 4.

The trio will then travel to Australia for shows in Brisbane, Sydney, and Melbourne.