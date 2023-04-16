Baby Shark Joins ‘Sesame Street’ for a Musical Collaboration: Watch

Baby Shark has made his way to Sesame Street for a musical collaboration.

The Pinkfong Company and Sesame Workshop released a cute animated music video that reimagines the classic Baby Shark song — featuring Baby Shark and William, as well as Elmo, Cookie Monster and Abby Cadabby — via YouTube on Sunday (April 16).

In the clip, the Sesame pals are learning a new song with Baby Shark, who invites them an underwater dance party.

With the video will also come an Earth Day-themed YouTube playlist of nature-themed content from the Pinkfong Company and Sesame Workshop.

“We are thrilled to announce this Baby Shark collaboration with Sesame Street, which has been a cornerstone of childhood for over five decades across the globe,” Bitna Kwon, chief strategy officer of the Pinkfong Company, said in a statement. “It’s a truly meaningful opportunity for us to create a shared experience that transcends generations, and we hope that the collaboration helps build an emotional connection among modern families while helping them learn about nature.”

“We’re always looking to deliver fun, unexpected collaborations to our fans,” added Jenny Gioia, Sesame Workshop’s vp of multimedia programming. “Pinkfong’s Baby Shark is a cultural icon with the most-viewed YouTube video of all time; that’s an unbelievable accomplishment. We knew we needed to work together and give the Sesame Street treatment to their best-known content, creating a vibrant new music video and so much more for kids and families to enjoy.”

See Baby Shark and Sesame Street‘s video below.