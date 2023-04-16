×
 
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

Baby Shark Joins ‘Sesame Street’ for a Musical Collaboration: Watch

Baby Shark and William meet Elmo, Cookie Monster and Abby Cadabby in the new video.

Baby Shark on Sesame Street
Baby Shark on Sesame Street. Courtesy of Pinkfong and Sesame Workshop

Baby Shark has made his way to Sesame Street for a musical collaboration.

The Pinkfong Company and Sesame Workshop released a cute animated music video that reimagines the classic Baby Shark song — featuring Baby Shark and William, as well as Elmo, Cookie Monster and Abby Cadabby — via YouTube on Sunday (April 16).

In the clip, the Sesame pals are learning a new song with Baby Shark, who invites them an underwater dance party.

Related

H.E.R.

New H.E.R. Music Featured on ESPN During 2023 NBA Playoffs

Explore

See latest videos, charts and news

Baby Shark

Sesame Street

See latest videos, charts and news

With the video will also come an Earth Day-themed YouTube playlist of nature-themed content from the Pinkfong Company and Sesame Workshop.

“We are thrilled to announce this Baby Shark collaboration with Sesame Street, which has been a cornerstone of childhood for over five decades across the globe,” Bitna Kwon, chief strategy officer of the Pinkfong Company, said in a statement. “It’s a truly meaningful opportunity for us to create a shared experience that transcends generations, and we hope that the collaboration helps build an emotional connection among modern families while helping them learn about nature.”

“We’re always looking to deliver fun, unexpected collaborations to our fans,” added Jenny Gioia, Sesame Workshop’s vp of multimedia programming. “Pinkfong’s Baby Shark is a cultural icon with the most-viewed YouTube video of all time; that’s an unbelievable accomplishment. We knew we needed to work together and give the Sesame Street treatment to their best-known content, creating a vibrant new music video and so much more for kids and families to enjoy.”

See Baby Shark and Sesame Street‘s video below.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad