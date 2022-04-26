The B-52s Announce Farewell Tour: ‘It’s Time for One Last Blowout’

Cindy Wilson, Kate Pierson and Fred Schneider, of the B-52s, perform onstage as Woman's Day Celebrates 17th Annual Red Dress Awards on Feb. 4, 2020 in New York City.

Love shack or no love shack, The B-52s and their fans have just one more chance to get together in a little old place. After 45 years of performing and more than 20 million albums sold, the new-wave genre-defining group is gearing up to hit the road one last time on a farewell tour late this summer.

Explore Explore The B-52s See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Announced Tuesday (April 26), the tour will see the band’s three surviving members performing at least 15 shows across 11 venues in the United States between August and November, with more dates expected to be added in the next few weeks. Tickets for the tour go on pre-sale Wednesday (April 27) and fully on sale Friday (April 29); VIP meet-and-greet packages will be available on The B-52s’ website.

“No one likes to throw a party more than we do, but after almost a half-century on the road, it’s time for one last blowout with our friends and family … our fans,” said 70-year-old frontman Fred Schneider in a statement.

Though it’s The B-52s who are stepping away from the limelight, they still plan on sharing the tour with two other groups: KC and The Sunshine Band and The Tubes are set to make individual guest appearances on select dates. “It’s going to be one hell of a farewell party at these concerts,” Schneider added about the special guests.

It’s not listed on the schedule, but technically, the “Love Shack” bandmates are kicking off the tour with a performance on Hollywood Boulevard with a Wednesday (April 27) performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Originally made up of four members who historically formed the group after drinks in an Athens, Ga., Chinese restaurant, The B-52s became famous for their party-perfect hits such as “Rock Lobster” before guitarist Ricky Wilson died from an AIDS-related illness in 1985.

“It has been a wild ride, that’s for sure,” said Cindy Wilson, B-52s co-founder and Wilson’s sister, in a statement. “We feel truly blessed to have had an amazing career encouraging folks to dance, sing along with us and feel they can be whomever they are with our music.”

Also on the docket for the B-52s’ retirement celebration is a documentary created by MRC Films and Fulwell 73, newly announced to be released in early 2023. Directed by Craig Johnson and executive produced by Fred Armisen, the film will examine the band’s journey and influence and will include personal, never-before-seen photos and films.

“Who knew what started as a way to have some fun and play music for our friends’ at house parties in Athens in 1977 would evolve into over 45 years of making music and touring the world,” stated co-founder Kate Pierson. “It’s been cosmic.”

See the dates for The B-52s’ farewell tour below:

THE B-52S 2022 TOUR DATES

August 22nd Seattle, WA McCaw Hall*

September 29th Mashantucket, CT Foxwoods Casino**

September 30th Boston, MA MGM Music Hall**

October 1st Washington, DC The Anthem**

October 7th Chicago, IL Chicago Theatre**

October 13th New York, NY Beacon Theatre**

October 14th New York, NY Beacon Theatre**

October 15th Atlantic City, NJ Ovation Hall – Ocean Casino**

October 19th Las Vegas, NV The Venetian Theatre

October 21st Las Vegas, NV The Venetian Theatre

October 22nd Las Vegas, NV The Venetian Theatre

October 28th San Francisco, CA The Masonic Auditorium*

October 29th San Francisco, CA The Masonic Auditorium*

November 4th Los Angeles, CA YouTube Theater**

November 11th Atlanta, GA The Fox Theatre**

*with Special Guests The Tubes

**with Special Guests KC & The Sunshine Band