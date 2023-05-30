Azealia Banks Calls Matty Healy a ‘Lame Poser’ Following Ice Spice Comments

While The 1975‘s Matty Healy thinks the controversy surrounding him and Ice Spice “doesn’t actually matter,” rapper Azealia Banks clearly disagrees.

In a scathing post to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday (May 30), Banks tore into Healy after the “Somebody Else” singer lashed out at his critics. “Does Matt Healy know that no one thinks The 1975 makes good music and that he’s a lame poser with a trash cliche band name that actually means nothing,” she wrote on her story. “He’s clearly so pressed that a black girl who knows nothing about him or his music is making more moves and more money than him.”

Banks continued, calling Healy an “outrageous small white opinionated male musician” and questioning his knowledge about the industry itself. “Does he know that black women are more coveted in the industry because there’s BIG BUSINESS in female rap,” she wrote. “You’re not a star, nor are you good at whatever this crappy a– mid-2000’s indie pitchfork darling fantasy you’re trying to sell. Ice Spice has MILES more originality than you will ever.”

The controversy first started back in February when Healy was a guest on a since-removed episode of The Adam Friedland Show and laughed at racist and fatphobic jokes about the rapper — including comparing her to an “Inuit Spice Girl” and a “chubby Chinese lady.” While Healy later semi-apologized to Ice Spice during a concert, he called out those who criticized him online for his laughter in a New Yorker profile on Monday (May 29). “You’re either deluded or you are, sorry, a liar,” he said. “You’re either lying that you are hurt, or you’re a bit mental for being hurt.”

In a different post on her Stories, Banks moved on to addressing Healy’s rumored girlfriend Taylor Swift directly, claiming she could do better. “He’s not on the level of powerful p— u worked HELLA Hard to build,” she wrote. “Ugh this dude is a full incel. You cannot be letting him climb the rich white c—-ie mountain, sis.”

Representatives for Healy declined to comment on the record for this story; Billboard has also reached out to representatives for Swift.