J-Pop Singer Ayaka Set to Drop New Single ‘Victim of Love’ Feat. ONE OK ROCK Frontman Taka

Japanese singer-songwriter Ayaka is set to release a new collaborative single featuring Taka of ONE OK ROCK called “Victim of Love” on Wednesday (Jan. 19), along with the accompanying music video.

“Victim of Love” will be included in the J-pop songstress’ upcoming new album LOVE CYCLE, scheduled to drop on Feb. 1 — the anniversary of her major-label debut. The track was composed by the 34-year-old artist with lyrics written by the ONE OK ROCK frontman, a moving love song featuring Taka’s simple and straightforward lyrics over Ayaka’s delicate yet majestic melody line that breaks new ground for the “Mikazuki” hitmaker.

“I remember being really moved when I received his demo singing the lyrics,” recalls Ayaka. “The presence of his vocals and expressions that I didn’t expect from his usual style were fantastic.”

The two worked mostly remotely on the single for six months, relying on voice memos to hone the lyrics and singing styles, and only got together in the same studio to record vocals and to add some final touches.

“I’m really happy to have been able to create such a great song through this method of communication,” Taka shares. “During the recording session, I could observe the power in Ayaka’s deep and powerful voice, and was able to grow even more as a singer. I also reconfirmed the strength that songs have.”

Ayaka and Taka first got to know each other when she participated in the [ re: ] song project that Taka kicked off in 2020 with Japanese R&B singer Shota Shimizu. “Our collaboration might strike people as being unexpected,” Ayaka admits, “but I hope many people listen to our song.”

Fans can check out the 25-second teaser clip featuring the two J-pop stars before the “Victim of Love” music video premieres on YouTube Jan. 19.