Axl Rose Dedicates Shows to Taylor Hawkins, Blasts Vladimir Putin in Tour Message

Axl Rose of Guns N' Roses performs during Day 2 of the 2022 Stagecoach Festival at the Empire Polo Field on April 30, 2022 in Indio, California.

Axl Rose capped off Guns N’ Roses‘ European tour with a note on Twitter in which he thanked fans for their support, dedicated the band’s trek to the late Taylor Hawkins and slammed “murderous little man” Vladimir Putin — all in just a few paragraphs.

The singer took the time this weekend to “thank everyone in London for being understanding of r challenges and apologize again to r fans in Scotland for having to postpone r performance there.”

The band, “following dr’s orders,” had canceled their gig in Scotland earlier this month due to illness. In his update, Rose thanked Carrie Underwood for joining them at their London concerts, joking, “At least someone could sing.”

Speaking of Guns N’ Roses’ tour, Rose wrote in his note: “It’s just a simple gesture n’ it’s awkward dealing with the gravity of something like this but in an effort to pay r respects we’d like to dedicate this tour to our friend Taylor Hawkins,” Rose wrote Saturday (July 16) in honor of the Foo Fighters drummer, who died in March. “Taylor was a really great guy and it was always great to see him! He was a great n’ always welcome part of touring these last few years! This is such a horrible thing and r hearts go out to his family, friends, band mates and everyone who love him.”

He added, “I’d also like to thank everyone for showing such love and support during the tour for the people of Ukraine and their noble and horrifying fight for freedom against an increasingly totalitarian regime ran by a callous, lying, murderous, little man with outdated ambitions and no regard for human life.”

The tour will pick back up in South America in September before heading to Mexico, Japan, Australia and New Zealand.

See his full tweet below.