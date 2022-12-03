×
Axl Rose Will Stop Throwing Mic Into Crowd ‘In the Interest of Public Safety’

The Guns N' Roses frontman says he'll refrain from the band's 30-year tradition at live shows after a fan was reportedly injured.

Axl Rose, Guns N' Roses
Axl Rose of Guns N' Roses performs during Day 2 of the 2022 Stagecoach Festival at the Empire Polo Field on April 30, 2022 in Indio, California. Amy Sussman/GI

Axl Rose has addressed recent reports that a woman was hurt at a Guns N’ Roses concert in Australia when she was hit by a microphone thrown by the singer.

In a post on Twitter Friday night (Dec. 2), the Guns N’ Roses frontman announced that he would no longer toss his mic into the crowd, something he says he’s done to close the show “for over 30 years.”

“It’s come to my attention that a fan may have been hurt at r show in Adelaide Australia possibly being hit by the microphone at the end of the show when I traditionally toss the mic to the fans,” Rose wrote. An article published by the Adelaide Advertiser earlier in the week reported a concertgoer named Rebecca Howe claims she was left with two black eyes and a bruised nose after being hit in the face with Rose’s mic in Adelaide on Tuesday (Nov. 29).

“If true obviously we don’t want anyone getting hurt or to somehow in anyway hurt anyone at any of r shows anywhere,” Rose’s statement continued. “Having tossed the mic at the end of r show for over 30 years we always felt it was a known part of the very end of r performance that fans wanted and were aware of to have an opportunity to catch the mic.”

He noted, “Regardless in the interest of public safety from now on we’ll refrain from tossing the mic or anything to the fans during or at r performances.”

“Unfortunately there r those that for their own reasons chose to frame their reporting regarding this subject in a more negative n’ irresponsible out of nowhere light which couldn’t b farther from reality,” added Rose. “We hope the public and of course r fans get that sometimes happens. A BIG THANKS to everyone for understanding.”

See his note below.

