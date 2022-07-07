Axl Rose Shares a Health Update After Canceling Guns N’ Roses Concert: ‘I’ve Been Following Dr’s Orders’

Axl Rose is sharing a little more detail with Guns N’ Roses fans after the band canceled its July 5 concert in Glasglow, Scotland, for an unspecified “illness.” The rock icon explained on Twitter Thursday (July 7) to share he has taken the time off to rest up, per doctor’s orders, and will be able to get back on the road and continue touring in Munich this coming Friday.

“I’d like to thank everyone 4 their well wishes! It’s greatly appreciated! We apologize 4 the inconvenience of postponing Glasgow. I’ve been following Dr’s orders, getting rest, working w/a vocal coach n’ s0rting out r sound issues. Seems good so far. Thanks again for everyone’s concern!” the Guns N’ Roses frontman wrote. “At the end of the day it’s about giving u the fans the best of rselves n’ the best time we can give u n’ that’s all I, the band n’ crew r focused on. See u in Munich!!”

The Glasgow show was canceled on July 4 with a statement posted to the band’s social accounts, which read, “Sadly, due to illness and medical advice, GN’R will not be able to perform in Glasgow, tomorrow 5-July-2022. We are working on rescheduling options for this show so please hold onto your tickets and wait for a further update. We appreciate your understanding and patience.” No additional details about the illness that caused the concert cancelation were provided at the time.

GNR’s most recent shows took place at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on July 1 and 2. Carrie Underwood made a guest appearance during the band’s shows and joined them onstage to provide an assist on their track “Sweet Child o’ Mine” and “Paradise City.”

Read Axl Rose’s statement below.