Avril Lavigne Makes an Unexpected Cameo in Tyga’s TikTok

Just weeks after Billboard confirmed that Avril Lavigne and Tyga called it quits after three months of dating, the “Sk8er Boi” superstar made an appearance in the rapper’s latest TikTok.

In the clip, Tyga is seen promoting his freshly released track “Bops Goin Brazy,” dancing to the beat alone before Lavigne steps into the frame, as the two lip sync the lyrics to the viral hook.

“Bops goin brazyyyy,” Tyga simply captioned the post, tagging Lavigne.

The pop punk princess and the “Rack City” MC were first spotted together in February, just days before Lavigne ended her engagement to singer/producer Mod Sun after less than a year. Soon after, the duo were photographed on a Paris getaway during Paris Fashion Week, and seemingly confirmed their romance when they were spotted kissing at the Mugler X Hunter Schafer party.

In June, Billboard confirmed reports that the couple had broken up, with a source close to the two saying that they have “mutually decided to part ways” and remain “great friends.”

It’s unclear from the TikTok if Lavigne and Tyga are back together, or if they were just taking part in friendly social media fun. Watch the full clip below.